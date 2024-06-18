Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,339 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 3.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

