Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MELI stock traded up $14.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,573.40. The company had a trading volume of 248,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,260. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,583.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,606.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

