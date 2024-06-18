Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.11. 2,895,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.