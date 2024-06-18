CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

