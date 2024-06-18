ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 3.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 4,736,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,597,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The firm has a market cap of $632.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

