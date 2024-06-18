Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRL. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $208.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.