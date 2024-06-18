China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,016,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 7,747,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

