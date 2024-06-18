CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

