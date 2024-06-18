Cintia Piccina Sells 24,531 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) insider Cintia Piccina sold 24,531 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $22,813.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,612.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 2,782,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,573. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

