Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 597,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,253,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,897,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,745. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.