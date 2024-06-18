CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 21,988,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,133,957. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $237,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

