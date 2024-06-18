Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

