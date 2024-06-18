CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Head-To-Head Contrast

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 13.19% 12.83% 3.03% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.6% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CMS Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMS Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $7.46 billion 2.37 $887.00 million $3.28 18.07 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.54 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CMS Energy and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMS Energy presently has a consensus price target of $64.27, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given CMS Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.