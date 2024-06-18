Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $25.88.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
