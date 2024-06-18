Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.