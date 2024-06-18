Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XCEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 89,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

