Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

