Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 566,579 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 566,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,598,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 460,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 271,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

