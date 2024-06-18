Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,387 ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
ITOCHU stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 14,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,294. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.
ITOCHU Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
