Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,387 ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCHU stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 14,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,294. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

ITOCHU Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.