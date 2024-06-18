Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $20.99 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,986,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,798,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $85,814,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 58.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.72. 12,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,512 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

