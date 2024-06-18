Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $24.78 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 326,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

MDYV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 26,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

