Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $37.19 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 425,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,185,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. 56,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

