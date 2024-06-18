Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $91.43 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. 951,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,619. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

