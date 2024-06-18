Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

SA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 102,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.14. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

