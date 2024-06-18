ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $18,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,136,000 after buying an additional 578,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 280,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 78,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. 2,672,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.