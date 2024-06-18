ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. 5,682,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

