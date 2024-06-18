Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CNSWF opened at $2,730.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,718.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,674.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,917.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,942.44.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.