Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 36,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.