Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 36,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
