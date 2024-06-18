CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 3,535 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. 110,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

