CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $11.64. 4,050,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Leggett & Platt



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

