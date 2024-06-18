CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $109.31. 1,080,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.