CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

