CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.50. 2,647,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.54.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

