CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $309,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,511,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

