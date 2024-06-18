CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $133,000 Investment in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

FYLD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,467 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

