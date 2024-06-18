CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,021 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after buying an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.97. 6,665,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.65.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

