CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.66 on Monday, hitting $303.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.82. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

