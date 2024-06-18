Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 1,076,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,696. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.