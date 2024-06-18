Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 1,076,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,696. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

