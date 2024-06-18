Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

CRVS stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.10. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Benton Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 577,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,306.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

