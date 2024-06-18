COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,513,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 4,191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

CSDXF stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.