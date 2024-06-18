County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

