County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About County Line Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than County Line Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.