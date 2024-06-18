Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 780 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

