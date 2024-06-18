Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.68. 2,072,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,347. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

