Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,061.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.12. The company has a market capitalization of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

