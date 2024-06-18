Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $147.46 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

