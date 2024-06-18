CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

