Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $25.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00040849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

