CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,973,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.