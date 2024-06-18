Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.20. 459,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 863,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -1.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

