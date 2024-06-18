Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Deere & Company by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $379.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.76 and a 200 day moving average of $386.51. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

