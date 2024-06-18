DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,567.0 days.

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $109.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $115.38.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

